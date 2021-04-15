Deadly farm incident involves skid loader in Minnehaha County

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has released more information about a deadly farm incident involving a skid loader.
Authorities were called to an area west of Baltic late Wednesday afternoon for a report of a skid loader driving into water.
Before first responders arrived, family members and neighbors were able to remove the ski loader from the farm pond. Once the skid loader was removed, a male victim was found.
Lifesaving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. Authorities continue to investigate.