Deadly farm incident involves skid loader in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- People line up for food every Friday thanks to the Faith Temple food giveaway at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds. But now the food giveaway is expanding from people to pets and there's even a new delivery service.

Meet Mittens and Bella. Two fur babies who received a month's worth of free food delivered right to their door.

"Money is tight especially with COVID, not having a job right now it's hard so this just helps me to get my pets, my companions, the food that they need," said pet food recipient Jane Behnke.

Jane Behnke owns Mittens and Bella. She's also a volunteer with the Faith Temple food giveaway, but today Behnke is the one who needs help feeding her pets.

"My pets are my life. My pets are my kids. I treat them like they're my four legged kids," said Behnke.

"If you go just over there, they'll help load you up," said Josh Hays with the Faith Temple food giveaway.

The Faith Temple food giveaway teamed up with the 211 Helpline Center, United Way Worldwide, PetSmart and Door Dash to make this delivery event happen.

"We were offered an opportunity to do pet deliveries so we were so excited, this is our first venture because we know the importance of pets in our individuals lives and we want to make sure they're served as well," said Betsy Schuster with the Helpline Center.