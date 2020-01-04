UPDATE: One dead after crash on I-29 west of Flandreau

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to a spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one person is dead after a crash on I-29 near Flandreau Saturday morning.

A pickup with a trailer was heading north on I-29 when it hit a patch of ice and the driver lost control. The pickup entered the median, rolled and landed on its roof.

The 60-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle onto the interstate’s southbound lanes. He was struck by a vehicle heading north and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 11-year-old female passenger of the pickup received minor injuries. The 54-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names are not being released at this time.