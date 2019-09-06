Deadly crash near Baltic under investigation

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash near Baltic.

It happened a few miles west of Interstate 29 and the Baltic exit just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities spent several hours at the crash site, remapping the scene as they tried to determine what exactly happened. They believe someone ran through a stop sign at the intersection, but it’s still under investigation.

According to officials, a deputy was nearby when the crash happened. When he got there, one person had already died, and the other was trapped inside one of the cars.

“Baltic Fire and Rescue arrived and they were able to… They were able to get the car apart to get the driver out of the car. And then he was transported via helicopter to the hospital where he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Zishka said.

Authorities haven’t released any names yet.