SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly car-pedestrian crash in northwest Sioux Falls.

It happened just after ten o’clock Friday night at North Marion Road and West Bent Grass Street. Police say a southbound vehicle struck a man as he was crossing the road.

Police say the vehicle then left the scene.

The man later died at the hospital.

Police closed the area to traffic as they worked the scene.

There’s no word on whether police have located the driver.