HULL, IOWA (KELO) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a man that occurred on the business property of Livestock Equipment & Manufacturing, two miles west of Hull, Iowa.

At 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Harvard Punt, 69, was hauling a load of cattle gates onto the back of a pickup truck. When Punt climbed into the bed of the truck to secure the gates, they fell from the vehicle and crushed him underneath. Punt succumbed to his injuries.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Hull Fire Department and Sioux County Medical Examiner were also on the scene.