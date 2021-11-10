Deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Thursday is the deadline for non-profits to apply for the Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant. Next month, we will award a total of $200,000 in public service airtime.

The Helpline Center is experiencing growing pains after fielding more than 75,000 calls and emails this year. From housing to a mental health crisis, people were calling for all kinds of issues. Now the center is hiring more staff and moving to a new location on West 49th Street at the end of the year.

“We triple our space, so our space will increase dramatically, gives me more space for the call center to grow and more of our other programs to grow,” Help Line Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

More people started contacting the Help Line Center at the beginning of the pandemic. The center credits the free airtime through Tradition of Caring for helping spread the word.

“In the non-profit world, we don’t have large budgets to purchase a lot of media time and things like that, so we really depend upon these really great opportunities to get in front of people,” Help Line Center Marketing Director Wendy Dooley said.

Non-profits still have time to apply for the 2022 Tradition of Caring grants. It doesn’t matter the size of the organization, or where in KELOLAND they’re located.

“So, if it’s a new organization, or one that’s been around a long time, it doesn’t really matter. We’ll look at those applications and determine between all the different applications what their needs are, the size of the organization, where they’re located and determine which ones will receive grants,” KELO-TV Director of Marketing & Creative Services Paul Farmer said.

The added exposure brings renewed focus on non-profits like the Help Line Center as important resources for people in need of help, on the other end of the line.

You can find an application form by clicking here