Deadline extended for Iowa disaster recovery assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The deadline for Iowa disaster survivors to register for recovery assistance has been extended.

Iowa residents will now have until July 16 to register with FEMA or apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The original deadline was July 1.

FEMA said in a release that they granted the extension came at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds. They said that recent registrations propted the extension

Homeowners and renters in nine Iowa counties are eligible for assistance. They are Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury.

Businesses are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants, but may be eligible for disaster loans from the SBA.

To register for FEMA, you can do one of the following: