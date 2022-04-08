SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man accused of murdering his 8-week old baby will not face the death penalty, a Minnehaha County Prosecutor informed the judge this week in an email.

Dylan Castimore faces several charges, including first degree murder and aggravated battery of an infant.

Castimore’s son, 8-week-old Daxton, died at Avera McKennan Hospital on November of last year.

Court documents say a security camera outside the apartment picked up audio of a baby crying, along with slapping sounds and several thuds. Police found blood on a wall and the floor. According to an autopsy the infant had a skull fracture, lacerated liver, bruising and broken ribs.

Castimore’s next hearing is scheduled for July. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.