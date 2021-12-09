DEA announces meth bust leads to 14 arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says 14 people have been arrested on federal and state drug charges on Thursday.

According to a news release, investigators with the DEA worked with state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement to seize multiple weapons and drugs from six towns in eastern South Dakota. Agents located methamphetamine and eight firearms at multiple properties Thursday morning.

Officials say search and arrest warrants were served at eight locations in Baltic, Dell Rapids, Eagan, Flandreau, Sioux Falls and Trent.

The suspects involved have been charged with multiple federal counts including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

