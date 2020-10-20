De Smet man who raised concerns about hospital capacity dies after long battle with COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — John Bjorkman, who spoke publicly about his battle with COVID-19 in September and October, died early Tuesday morning in Sioux Falls.
Bjorkman spoke with KELOLAND News on September 28 about being transferred to a Marshall, Minnesota hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
The Gettysburg School District, where Bjorkman was a former superintendent from 2003-2005, posted the news and condolences on its Facebook page.
In South Dakota, 330 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
