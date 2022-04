KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old De Smet man has been identified in a fatal crash.

Authorities say Ford pickup, driven by Michael Harger, was heading west on U.S. Highway 14 Saturday morning when it left the road and rolled.

Officials believe icy road conditions contributed to the crash. Harger was not wearing a seat belt according to the press release sent out by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.