SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Kingsbury County are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, garages and homes following recent break-ins.

The sheriff’s office says the incidents happened in De Smet. Officials say in some cases, someone was able to get into garages and vehicles but nothing was taken.

The incidents are under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office.