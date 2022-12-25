SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.

The two people were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30 pm.

The 22-year-old female driver was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized, her passenger, 48-year-old Thomas Two Bulls was also shot, but was treated and released before being arrested on warrants.

Now it’s up to the DCI to dig into the case.

“When talking about officer-involved shootings it’s important to understand the role of the DCI,” DCI supervisor Mike Hockett said.

Mike Hockett, a special agent and supervisor for the DCI, wouldn’t talk specifically about this shooting, but he’s had to deal with several other officer-involved shootings throughout his 20-year career in law enforcement.

He says the DCI is sort of a third party in the investigation and follows procedures that are very thorough.

“So we will go step by step and initially deal with the scene and the people and the critical aspects of those first,” Hockett said.

That means interviewing the officer involved, the suspects or victims who were shot and any other witnesses.

It also means collecting and reviewing surveillance video or body cam video.

“They are very crucial and that is one of the things that can delay an investigation, not from the standpoint of getting them in our possession, but sometimes there’s so much video when you’re talking surveillance cameras, audio, video any sort of body cameras that might be available, it takes time to review that stuff because one of the things we look at is, we have to be extremely thorough and paint a 360-degree picture of this thing to provide to the Attorney General’s office to make a determination,” Hockett said.

Because in the end, it’ll be the Attorney General, who will review all the facts and findings and make a determination on whether or not the officer-involved shooting was justified.

The DCI likes to put out what’s called a 30-day summary of the investigation to the Attorney General’s office, so it can be made public, but sometimes that doesn’t always happen.