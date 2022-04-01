SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

The incident started Thursday night when police were called to an area in west-central Sioux Falls, near Axtell Middle School.

Around 10:45 Thursday night, Sioux Falls police were called to West 6th Street, to check on a person.

Authorities say when officers arrived, a man, armed with a knife, confronted them.

“It turned into a physical struggle,” said Chief Jon Thum.

An officer then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Chief Jon Thum, who was on the scene last night after the shooting, says officers first on the scene tried to deescalate the situation. However, when that failed they used nonlethal methods to try to disarm the man, including a taser and a 40-millimeter launcher.

“The 40-millimeter launcher impact launcher is a foam projectile, sponge foam projectile, it commonly gets used, people use the term rubber bullet but that’s not right, its a less-lethal impact round,” said Chief Thum.

During the altercation, two officers received minor injuries described as superficial cuts.

“We are very fortunate that all officers are ok, but loss of life is loss of life no matter the circumstances and it’s obviously tragic when we deal with these situations,” said Chief Thum.

The case has now been turned over to the State Division of Criminal Investigation which is now handling the investigation into the shooting.

As part of the protocol, the officers involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave.