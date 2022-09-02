SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect was a “clear and present danger” when a Sioux Falls Police Officer shot at him twice on June 22, a report from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the S.D. Attorney General said.

After Asa Wooden Knife pointed a handgun at police, an officer shot twice and missed Wooden Knife in the incident near the 4200 block West 41st Street, according to the report.

Video and audio reviewed during the DCI’s investigation showed Wooden Knife had a handgun and had pointed it at police.

From DCI report: Police officer body camera showing Wooden Knife running from officers with a gun in his right hand

The report also said Wooden Knife had run from police while they were pursuing a stolen vehicle and its occupants. Police stopped the vehicle near a motel and that’s when Wooden Knife ran.