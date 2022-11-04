SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released a summary of a non-fatal Sept. 19, 2022 shooting (incorrectly dated as Sept. 9 in the release) by Sioux Falls Police.

On Sept. 19, police had been called to the area of W. Yukon Tr. and N. Olympia Dr. after the juvenile called himself in, saying that he had a gun and that he was about to commit a felony.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the AG’s Office release sent out Friday morning, the report found that the juvenile, who was shot by police, had pointed a weapon at officers while on a bicycle, and their subsequent use of deadly force was justified.

The summary of the investigation notes that the gun held by the juvenile had an orange tip, which indicates it was not an actual weapon. The report says officers were not aware the gun had an orange tip at the time of the shooting.

The release says that the DCI reviewed officer vehicle, body cam and surveillance video, which they found corroborated the account of the officers.

“The Sioux Falls Police Department officers employed appropriate measures to deescalate a tense and quickly evolving situation with an armed individual who had stated an intention to inflict harm,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “When officers subsequently resorted to the use of lethal force it was justified.”