DCI reviewing Tuesday's deputy-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- There’s few new details about Tuesday’s officer involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says the state Division of Criminal Investigation will review an officer-involved shooting outside the Minnehaha County Jail.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon after he charged at officers with a knife.

Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says the man broke a window in the door of the jail, injuring an officer with broken glass. Gromer says the man then charged at deputies and was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Wednesday, Gromer said the officer invovled in the shooting was not working Wednesday. A decision will be later when the officer returns to work. The name is also not being released yet.

Ransborg will review the DCI's findings and make a determination on the officer's use of force. That's expected in 30 days.

