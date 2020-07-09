DCI, Ravnsborg call June Day County officer-involved shooting justified

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation announced the summary of an investigation in an officer-involved shooting in Day County.

On June 2, 46-year-old Michael Beckham, of Webster, was shot in the torso, arm and head by a deputy with the Day County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit with law enforcement. Ravnsborg said the actions were “justified.” You can see the full details on the investigation in the document below.

The DCI investigation started when Webster police responded to a call from Beckham making “irrational claims” and “threatening self-harm.” When a vehicle pursuit left the city limits of Webster, the Day County Sheriff’s Office got involved. A spike strip and blocking of the road helped Beckham stop. During an exchange with officers, Beckham fired a shot at an officer. Authorities returned fire at Beckham, who was flown to the Avera Hospital in Aberdeen and was treated for his wounds.

Law enforcement says in an interview with Beckham two days later, he admitted to using meth and marijuana as well as prescribed medications.

