RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The death of an inmate at the Pennington County Jail is under investigation.

Authorities say Floyd Joseph Slowbear, 56, was being held on Disorderly Conduct charges. He was booked into jail at 6:23 p.m. on January 31 following a “disturbance in the community,” according to a news release on his death.

Several hours later, around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, corrections staff located Slowbear dead in his cell. An autopsy found the initial manner of death as natural causes, but final autopsy results are pending.

The investigation was been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).