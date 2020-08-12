DCI investigating standoff following man using gasoline to start himself on fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is currently looking at the death of a man following an hours long standoff and fire Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Police Chief Don Hedrick says the 30-year-old man poured gasoline on himself inside a house and started a fire. The man was reportedly shooting into the neighborhood, leading authorities to evacuate people from the area.

The public safety threat ended after the fire was put out by the Rapid City Fire Department. Because the man died, the DCI is investigating as a neutral third party.