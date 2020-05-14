DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

Breaking News
The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting in Rapid City.

During a Facebook Live news conference,  Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said an officer made a traffic stop around 6:30 Wednesday evening. That’s when a person got out of the vehicle and started shooting at police.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to Monument Health with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are questioning the two other people in the vehicle. No names have been released at this time.

