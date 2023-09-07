HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Huron.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office says one person was injured. The incident happened Thursday.

The Attorney General’s office says the officer involved was not hurt.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case at the request of the Huron Police Department and Beadle County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, no other details of the shooting have been released.