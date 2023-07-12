SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into complaints concerning Mitchell Legion baseball, according to a statement released Wednesday from Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Based upon the serious nature of the allegations that have been received and the public nature of the investigation, I am confirming that the State Division of Criminal Investigation and assisting agencies are engaged in an ongoing investigation of complaints surrounding the Mitchell American Legion baseball program,” Jackley says in the statement.

Jackley also says in the statement that “subjects of the investigation have had no formal charges filed against them at this time.”

Mitchell Baseball Association President Jason Christensen tells KELOLAND News in a statement that the “Association is reinstating Legion baseball activities effective immediately with safeguards in place for the welfare of all players and coaches.”

KELOLAND News previously reported that Mitchell Post 18’s varsity Legion baseball program was suspended in the wake of what Christensen described as “possible player misconduct.”

KELOLAND News had reached out to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and received a statement saying that “Law Enforcement is aware of the allegations and because they involve juveniles, it would not be appropriate to further comment.”

Jackley also says in Wednesday’s statement, “Prosecuting authorities, including Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel, are doing a further review of the allegations and evidence.” The attorney general additionally expressed his “hope that this work by law enforcement does not unnecessarily interfere with the opportunity for those team members who have worked hard, to continue participation in the baseball program this season.” He also asks people with information to call (605) 773-7202.