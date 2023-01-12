RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on November 18 at a Rapid City apartment complex.

According to the DCI report, James Murphy charged the officer with a knife and attempted to stab the officer.

The officer in response fired his gun twice at the suspect, who later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The officer was not hurt in the incident.

The Attorney General’s office says after reviewing videos, witness interviews and other evidence, the officer was justified in the deadly shooting.