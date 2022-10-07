RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police officers were justified in using lethal force in the July 26 shooting that left one man dead, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday.

According to the shooting summary, Marvin Moran Jr. shot a gun in the direction of a police officer before two officers returned fire, killing him.

The DCI report says witness interviews, forensic evidence and surveillance video shows officers faced danger and were justified in using lethal force.

The report also says Moran had fired his weapon at others before police arrived and was considered a threat to the public.