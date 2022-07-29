SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City Police Officer was justified in using lethal force in the May 31 shooting of Shania Watkins, 32, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said today.

The officer fired seven rounds through a car driven by Watkins after she had backed into a police vehicle and ignored police commands while stopped by police after a pursuit. The officer said they feared Watkins would pin them against a vehicle and that others could be hurt, according to the shooting summary.

Watkins had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Attorney General’s Office said Watkins, of Rapid City, has been charged with aggravated eluding. Additional charges could be possible.

Police had attempted to stop Watkins for an equipment violation on a Rapid City Street on May 31, according to the shooting summary.