Dayton Travels To SW Minnesota To Assess Weather Damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton is heading to southwestern Minnesota to assess the damage caused by recent severe weather.
    
The governor will meet Friday will local officials and community members in Slayton, Walnut Grove and Balaton. He'll be joined on his trip by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, Sen. Tina Smith, Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.
    
Dayton declared a state of emergency Thursday for 36 counties and the Red Lake reservation because of a persistent pattern of severe weather since June 9 that has brought waves of heavy rains, flash flooding, high winds and tornadoes to much of the state. The storms and resulting flooding have damaged crops, roads, homes and other buildings.
    
Flood warnings remain out for some rivers in southern Minnesota, and some roads remain closed.

