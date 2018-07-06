Local News

Dayton Declares State Of Emergency Over Flooding

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 07:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 07:17 PM CDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton has declared a state of emergency in response to severe weather in the past month that has caused flooding and property damage across much of Minnesota.

Dayton's order on Thursday applies to 36 counties and the Red Lake Indian Reservation. His order cites a persistent weather pattern since June 9 that has generated a series of severe summer storms packing torrential rains, high winds and tornadoes, resulting in flash flooding.

His order directs state agencies to continue to assist affected local governments in responding to and recovering from the effects of the storms.

Flood warnings remain in place along several rivers and streams in southern Minnesota.

The Cottonwood River is starting to recede in Lamberton, but it's been rising rapidly in New Ulm, where it has already reached major flood stage.
 

