Daycare feels the effects of the pandemic

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)– Just like schools and businesses, many daycares are starting to see more COVID-19 cases in their facilities.

Throughout the state we are starting to see more cases of COVID-19 in the younger population, which has been a challenge for child care providers.

Trying to run a daycare during a pandemic is no easy task.

“It’s had its ups and downs. It’s challenging to make sure your staff and the families and kids that are in your care stay healthy and happy. Trying to meet every ones needs can be be very difficult because it’s something right now you’re not going to do,” said Kelly Irvin, director at Early Explorers Learning Center.

“It’s really hard, not only on staff but the parents too, having to take off work, a hard time for everybody,” said Jaden Anderson, teacher.

Like many child care centers, Early Explorers Learning Center has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We actually just last week were hit with it. But most of the kiddos is just seeing a cold right now, but it’s COVID so it’s keeping them out for 5 to 10 days,” said Irvin.

The outbreak has also affected the people who work with children.

“If we don’t have the staff we obviously can’t keep the doors open. So its really trying to encourage everybody to be mindful of that at work and outside of work as well,” said Irvin.

The staff is working hard to keep children safe including hygiene lessons.

“Teaching them to wash their hands good, trying to cover mouths and stuff as best as you can when they cough or that or if they are coughing making sure to go wash hands afterwards. It is very hard for the younger ones to teach that at such a small age,” said Irvin.

Child care workers are doing their best to not only teach those lessons, but to provide a positive place for children to play even during a pandemic.

“We are all in this together, trying to make it through this difficult time and we’re not trying to do anything out of spite, we are here to make things good and want to have the doors opened,” said Irvin.

This is not the first outbreak the daycare has seen, but they are working hard to monitor kids and keep the sickness at a minimum.