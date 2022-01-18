Day one of Attorney General’s impeachment hearing very graphic at times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day one of the impeachment hearings for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.



Lawmakers have been asking questions and gathering testimony from several law enforcement officials, including special agents from North Dakota who investigated the crash that killed Joe Boever of Highmore.

Testimony during the first day of the impeachment hearings was very graphic at times as lawmakers began questioning investigators about the crash scene and the collection of evidence.

“Mr. Boever was struck on the right side on the passenger side of Mr. Ravnsborg’s vehicle, which is why his right leg was severed just below the knee, he then went up onto the hood of the vehicle and his face came through the windshield,” Kinney said.

The Attorney General hit and killed Joe Boever on the night of September 12th, 2020 while Boever was walking along Highway 14 near Highmore.

Sergeant Kevin Kinney with the Highway Patrol was questioned about the investigation and the report that said the Attorney General was distracted by his radio.

Then lawmakers later questioned Kinney about how blood got up underneath Ravnsborg’s vehicle.

State Representative Spencer Gosh: Do you think any part of the body went up under the vehicle it looked like there was some blood found up in and around the rims or wheels?

Kinney: We don’t believe any part of Mr. Boever went under the vehicle, but as far as how the blood got no the wheel well, would be guessing on my part, his right leg was severed completely so there’s going to be a large amount of blood that comes from that and that’s the blood we found on the shoulder of the roadway.

The committee is trying to decide whether to recommend Ravnsborg be impeached after he refused to resign from office.

An attorney for Ravnsborg pleaded no contest back in August to a pair of misdemeanors.

Testimony is expected to last until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and begin again Wednesday at noon.