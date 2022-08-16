BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon coffee shop is brewing up donations for a local nonprofit.

A steady stream of cars and customers poured into Scooter’s Coffee this morning for the store’s annual Day of Giving.

“One day a year where 100 percent of the sales we collect are donated back to a local cause, and so if you come in and spend 10 dollars on a smoothie and a muffin, we’ll turn around and donate that 10 dollars back,” Scooter’s Coffee Owner Travis Rhoades said.

Owner Travis Rhoades says this year’s dollars will benefit the Brandon Area Food Pantry.

“You have no idea who might be needing that sort of help and support. It’s not our job to know who needs that, it’s just our job to help fill those shelves so people can take what they need in their time of need,” Rhoades said.

“I’m so grateful, we are so thankful because this will be able to help us to get what we need to get us by,” Brandon Area Food Pantry Executive Director Linda Weber said.

Every penny counts as the Brandon Area Food Pantry will serve an estimated 700 people in 2022.

“We give a hand up, we don’t give a handout,” Weber said.

Executive Director Linda Weber started the Brandon Area Food Pantry 14 years ago. The organization serves people throughout the Brandon Valley School District.

“You can be Rowena, Valley Springs, Renner, part of Sioux Falls,” Linda Weber said.

Cash is a necessity to purchase items that can’t be donated.

“Proteins. Meats, cheeses, margarine, sausage, luncheon meat because a lot of people take lunches to work and to school,” Weber said.

Weber says half the people the pantry currently serves are under the age of 15, providing Scooter’s all the more motivation to hit its goal.

“I’m hoping we go over $4,000. I think it’s doable, but we’ll see how the day goes,” Rhoades said.

The Brandon Area Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and by appointment.