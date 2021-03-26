UPDATE: Day County authorities say 74-year-old man found safe

UPDATED 12:09 p.m.:

BRISTOL, S.D. (KELO) — Day County authorities said Paul Draper has been found safe and alive.

Authorities in northern South Dakota are searching for a missing man.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to look for 74-year-old Paul Draper, who drives a 2012 Ford F-150 blue pickup truck. Authorities said Draper went out trapping for muskrats Thursday and has not returned.

Authorities aren’t sure where he went trapping at, but believe it could be south and west of Bristol in Day County.

If anyone has any information, contact Day County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 345-3222.