Day County authorities asking for help in locating 67-year-old man

Authorities in Day County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

67-year-old Richard “Butch” Carpenter’s last known location was in Waubay, SD, around the Bitter Lake area around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Carpenter is 5’8″, 225 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last spotted wearing a black Duluth Trading jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Carpenter would be driving a 2001 maroon Chevy diesel pickup with South Dakota license plate 55A5359.

No contact has been made with Carpenter since 9 p.m. on Sunday.

If anyone has seen or knows his whereabouts you’re asked to call 605-345-3222.