Day care workers to be sentenced for abuse in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two women accused of abusing kids at a Sioux Falls day care are expected to be sentenced Friday.

Teresa Gallagher and Kenedi Wendt are facing dozens of counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The two worked at Little Blessings Learning Center in western Sioux Falls.

In March of 2018, a child complained to his mother about the day care.

He reportedly told his parents a worker was banging his head on a mat while he was sleeping.

Gallagher and Wendt were in charge of the room where 3 and 4 year olds were expected to nap for two and half hours every day.

According to court papers, the day care did its own investigation and fired Wendt and Gallagher the same day, after reviewing videos of the room. The videos apparently show the two women yanking the children by their shoulders, heads and other limbs to get them to lay in a “required sleeping position.” The women are also seen stepping on the children, while the kids do not appear to move from their mats.

There’s one incident reported where Wendt is seen dragging a sleeping child across the room, holds his face and yells at him before slamming him down onto the sleeping mat. The boy does not move during the entire incident.

KELOLAND News will have a crew in the courtroom as both Gallagher and Wendt find out their sentence.