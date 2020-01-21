Day care provider arrested in baby’s death in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kayla Jean Styles, 30, of Sioux Falls has been arrested in the Nov. 4 death of a 9-month old boy at her in-home day care.

Styles was arrested for manslaughter in the second degree and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Both are felony charges.

Court papers say the child died when he was tangled in the belt of a car seat while sleeping. Styles told police she had put the child in an upright car seat for a nap because she thought it would be better for his cough. The child was put in the car seat around noon. When Styles went to check on him at about 2:15 p.m., he was dead, court papers said.

Styles told police that she fastened the top car seat strap but not the bottom two clasps near the groin. The child slid down in the car seat and was strangled by the top clasp, court papers said.

Court papers said Styles used a doll and car seat provided by police to demonstrate how the death happened.

The autospy said the cause of death was described as “positional asphyxia due to inappropriate sleep environment,” court papers said.

Styles told police that when she discovered the boy, she knew he was dead and had placed him a “Pack N Play” because she knew the car seat caused his death, court papers said.