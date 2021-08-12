Day 7 of trial focuses on knife found in Isaak home, photos of injuries

Day seven of testimony in the trial of Chad Isaak and we now learned more about the evidence the prosecution believes link Isaak to the crime.

We also learned more about Isaak’s behavior, which some investigators considered unusual.

Anchor Brooke Williams has been following the trial all week.

We heard about physical injuries Isaak had. We saw photos depicting those injuries the day that Isaak was taken into custody, which was just days after the murders.

We also heard about particular items found inside Isaak’s mobile home that investigators considered extremely odd.

A bathroom that smelled strongly of bleach, a wristwatch found in the sink — and what really struck investigators as odd — a particular item found in the washing machine.

“Given your training and experience, was it interesting to you that you found a knife in the washing machine?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Karlei Neufeld.

“Yes, it was,” said Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Matt Hiatt.

“Why?” said Neufeld.

“The knife I located was large, it was around 14 inches long,” said Hiatt.

A knife with a bent tip in the washer, wire saws located in the kitchen, an orange hoodie in the dryer that matched what the suspect was wearing and a chiropractor, investigators say, moved appointments the day of the murders.

“Did he cancel that appointment?” asked Neufeld.

“Yes,” Hiatt replied.

“For the morning of April 1st, 2019, the same morning the murders were committed?” said Neufeld.

“Yes,” said Hiatt.

“I have no further questions, your Honor,” said

“There’s other evidence in this file, in this trial, that talk about no appointments ever in the morning. Did you know that?” said Defense Attorney Bruce Quick.

“I did not,” Hiatt replied.

Isaak was also photographed with physical injuries investigators believe the killer may have had, such as bruising on both legs.

“With the amount of stab wounds that the victims had, I believe that at some point the suspect could have been down on their knees inflicting these stab wounds,” said BCI Special Agent Joe Arenz.

The defense on cross-examination looked to provide other explanations for those injuries.

“Concerning his knees and there was a scratch, he told you that was from his dog, is that true?” said Quick.

“The scratch was from his dog,” replied Arenz.

“And the bruises, he said he fell on the ice, correct?” asked Quick.

“Yes,” said Arenz.

The defense pointed to a lack of defensive injuries on Isaak.

“Noticing the photographs that were taken of his hands, and I think you talked about the front of his body and the back of his body, there was nothing of note there at all, correct?” said Quick.

“That’s correct,” Hiatt replied.

The defense also worked to illuminate reasons Isaak’s behavior may have appeared odd at times, such as this photo showing a smiling Isaak shortly after he was detained.

“One he’s smiling, one he’s not. Isn’t it true that somebody said smile for the camera?” said Quick.

“That’s not true,” Arenz replied.

“That’s not true?” asked Quick.

“When I was taking photos, he asked me ‘Do you want me to smile?’ and I said ‘I don’t care what you do,'” said Arenz.

During the day’s testimony, Isaak, who has appeared stoic for much of the trial, was seemingly frustrated with parts of the day’s proceedings.

late in the day, a supervisory special agent with BCI testified that Isaak’s freezer was searched and inside that freezer was a plastic container with broken-down parts of a handgun that investigators believe to be the murder weapon. Because that testimony took place late in the day, the defense has not had the opportunity to cross-examine that witness yet.

