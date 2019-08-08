Day 6 of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is busy

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day six of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the streets are filled to the brim with bikes. According to the Department of Transportation, nearly 344,000 motorcyclists have made their way to the rally.

Vendors and motorcyclists have taken over the city of Sturgis. Jim Amerson, a biker all the way from Tennessee, could finally make it this year.

“Just walking downtown and talking to different people and hearing their experiences and see some of the work they put into custom bikes that they actually made theirselves instead of going out and purchasing it, that’s what’s cool, listening to their stories on how they done it,” Amerson said.

Even the vendors, like RJ Clutter, are having exceptional sales.

“This year it seems like everyone is in a buying mood and that’s always good for us. We were concerned because next year is the anniversary we didn’t know how it was going to go but it’s been going very well for us,” Clutter said.

Johnny Thaitex, a leather craftsmen from Arizona and a biker himself, says he’s going to keep coming back each year.

“I do a lot of riding myself, every morning before I come in, every evening after I leave and always one week before and after I do riding all around the area which you can find some of the best roads here in the world, I’ve ridden around the world and I don’t think you can find a better place,” Thaitex said.

And what better place than Sturgis, South Dakota.

“The weather is good at this time of the year up here, most of the time. Seems like it’s the central point of the United States and for people in Canada and so forth around the world to get together and have a good time,” Thaitex said.