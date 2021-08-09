Day 4: 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Motorcyclists continue to make their way to western South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. KELOLAND News will be bringing you coverage all throughout the event.

It’s Day 4 of the annual motorcycle rally, and crowds have not dwindled since opening day last Friday, August 6.

Over the weekend, local law enforcement reported nearly 15 crashes on Black Hills roads, with one of them being fatal.

The City of Sturgis reported an increase in vendors for this year, as well as an increase in trash collection compared to last year.

It's still only the beginning for the 81st Rally.