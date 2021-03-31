Day 3: Crews continue to contain fires in western S.D.

UPDATED at 12:08 p.m. CT

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Windy conditions are expected to continue through this afternoon, however, the winds are not as strong as they were on Monday when the fire started.

Officials say residents in the Westberry Trails, Red Dale Drive, Pinedale Heights, National Guard Way and Cinnamon Ridge neighborhoods can now access their homes.

Wind direction determines what communities will be impacted by smoke. The fire area is not under an air quality advisory, but homes south of the fire could receive smoke Wednesday.

Ground firefighters continue to be supported by heavy airtankers and helicopters in fighting the Schroeder Fire in western South Dakota, officials said.

Officials provided an update at 7 a.m. on the Schroeder Fire Facebook page.

The fire was 47% contained. The fire has covered 2,165 acres as of this morning.

While winds were not as strong this morning as Monday and Tuesday, they will still be a challenge for firefighters. But, containment is expected to increase steadily today.

The objectives are to keep the fire north of South Dakota Highway 44, south of Nemo Road, west of Rapid City limits, and east of Nameless Cave Road and Wild Irishman Road.

Residents who were evacuated on Cavern Road were allowed to return on Tuesday.

Other evacuations are still in place, according to Pennington County.

Pennington County Deputy Brian Mueller said in a Tuesday news conference that the county hoped to open some closed roads today. As of 8:30 a.m., no road openings had been announced on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The public is asked to avoid traveling on roads in the vicinity of the fire for their own safety and the safety of firefighters.

Incident command has divided the Schroeder Fire into several divisions which are shown on the map below. The map was posted on March 30.

Another fire was near Mount Rushmore National Monument.

A blogpost from the Great Plains Fire Zone said the fire was 90 acres and the fire head was active but the fire was down to general creeping and smoldering. The post said it would be the final for the fire called 244 Fire.