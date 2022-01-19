Day 2 of impeachment hearing centers on North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s involvement and Ravnsborg interview

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two investigators from North Dakota say they believe Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg knew he hit a person with his car back in 2020.

That was part of the testimony during day two of the impeachment hearing for Ravnsborg.



Tuesday we heard testimony from South Dakota law enforcement and a reconstruction specialist from Wyoming about the crash involving Ravnsborg that killed Joe Boever back in 2020.



During Wednesday’s testimony we got to hear from two special agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation who were called in to assist with the case because of a conflict of interest.

Arnie Rummel, who is the regional supervisor for the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Joe Arenz who is a special agent for the department came down hours after the crash that killed Joe Boever.

“Initially I was called by the chief agent of the South Dakota DCI saying there was a crash, we need somebody from outside to investigate this, we reciprocate like that,” Artie Rummel regional supervisor with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

Their interview with Ravnsborg was the one posted on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s website, but a judge’s order forced it to be removed.

That interview came up again Wednesday during the impeachment hearings.

Arenz says Ravnsborg called dispatch to let them know he had hit something, while on his way back from a Republican dinner in Redfield, but he wasn’t sure what it was.

“He said he remembers getting to the area of Highmore, South Dakota and going through the town of Highmore and when he was on the west side of Highmore and he looked and could see a speed limit sign of 65 mph and remembers seeing a sign that said 48 miles to Pierre and the next thing he knows he hit something,” Arenz said.

In that interview he told investigators, he thought he might have hit a deer.

Arenz also interviewed the Hyde County Sheriff, who responded to the crash that night.

“The most important thing that stands out to me is that he had seen a light illuminating in the grass right off the roadway when he was out there, but he thought it was part of Jason Ravnsborg vehicle that was still illuminating,” Arenz said.

But he says the sheriff never went to check it out to be sure.

When they went back this next day, they found Boever’s body just east of that illumination, which turned out to be a flashlight.