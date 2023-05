James River flooding roads north of Mitchell. Emergency Management of Davidson County asks driver to be careful and stay away from flooded areas.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of KELOLAND are dealing with flooding.

Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard spotted water over the roads north of Mitchell.

The flooding is coming from the James River.

The Emergency Management of Davison County is urging drivers to be careful and stay away from flooded areas.