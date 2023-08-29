SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Henry Brockhouse was the one who hunted the animals featured in the display and later sold the collection to the Delbridge family.

Henry Brockhouse’s daughter Beverly Bosch has kept thousands of photos documenting her father’s journeys, as he built this historic collection.

“My dad spent all his money all his time, always efforts on something that he wanted the whole entire world to see,” said Beverly Bosch, daughter.

Bosch says the news of the Delbridge museum closing was a shock to her and her extended family.

“I think everybody found out before I did, because they said “You know the doors to the museum was closed right?” and I said “What?!” I couldn’t believe it,” Bosch said.

The collection features well over a hundred exotic animals from countries around the world.

“They’ve got to be put kept together. This is the world’s largest privately owned museum. There isn’t hardly one animal, that’s missing in that thing,” Bosch said.

Bosch and her family tuned in for today’s news conference…

“There’s a million things I’d rather be working on, right now, than this. In my One Sioux Falls framework and vision, this is not a priority,” said Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

“That’s exactly what he said! I am absolutely up here in shame. I just don’t know how to say it. I mean, I’ve cried I’ve cried so hard so long. I don’t have any more tears,” Bosch said.

Now with the fate of the one-of-a-kind collection unknown, she says she just wants the animals to be taken care of, outside of the Zoo setting.

“It isn’t my dad’s collection. It’s not my collection. It’s the kids, the people that wanted them in here. It’s not doesn’t belong to anybody! It’s there for everybody to see and look at,” Bosch said.

Bosch says she plans to attend and speak for the collection and is urging members of the public to do the same.