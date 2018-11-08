Local News

Daugaard Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Shooting Victims

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 12:48 PM CST

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Dennis Daugaard has asked that all U.S. and South Dakota flags be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims of the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.
    
The order is in effect until sunset Saturday. The governor's directive is in accordance with a proclamation by President Donald Trump.
    
Twelve people were killed when a hooded Marine combat veteran opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life. The motive for the attack is not yet known.
 

