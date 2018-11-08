Daugaard Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Shooting Victims
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Dennis Daugaard has asked that all U.S. and South Dakota flags be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims of the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.
The order is in effect until sunset Saturday. The governor's directive is in accordance with a proclamation by President Donald Trump.
Twelve people were killed when a hooded Marine combat veteran opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life. The motive for the attack is not yet known.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
