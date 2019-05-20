Local News

Daschle to advise medical cannabis company

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:09 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:09 PM CDT

Tom Daschle is back in the national headlines. 

The former U.S. Senator from South Dakota is teaming up with a medical cannabis company.  On Monday, Northern Swan Holdings announced the former Majority Leader joined its Board of Advisors.

Northern Swan says Daschle's knowledge and experience will be invaluable as it expands into the global medical cannabis market. 

