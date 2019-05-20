Daschle to advise medical cannabis company
Tom Daschle is back in the national headlines.
The former U.S. Senator from South Dakota is teaming up with a medical cannabis company. On Monday, Northern Swan Holdings announced the former Majority Leader joined its Board of Advisors.
Northern Swan says Daschle's knowledge and experience will be invaluable as it expands into the global medical cannabis market.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
