19-year-old man arrested after Grand Jury indictment issued for multiple stolen vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested a suspect who is tied to multiple burglaries and stolen vehicles since April 2021.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said an officer recognized 19-year-old Daren Bagola on Sunday night near the 4300 block of East 12th St. Clemens said a Grand Jury issued an arrest warrant for an indictment on nine counts of grand theft for nine different vehicles, four charges of third degree burglary, three counts of possession of stolen vehicles and two counts of vandalism.

“He’s been busy stealing cars,” Clemens said.

Police say other people may be involved, but some physical evidence is tied to Bagola and surveillance video from the car dealerships show him at the scene.

Bagola has a $10,000 cash bond.

Clemens said some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

KELOLAND News has the court papers for Bagola and is reaching out to car dealerships about the arrest. Look for more coverage on-air and online.