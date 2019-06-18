Dardanelle Police investigate murder-suicide

DARDANELLE, Ark.- Dardanelle Police confirm they’re investigating a murder-suicide Monday night.

Police say they were called to a home on S. 3rd Street around 7:15 Monday night. 

Officials say a man told officers he could not reach his son, and after trying to get someone to answer the front door, he went in the back door and “found his son and his 10-year-old child”. 

Authorities say the man and 10-year-old were found dead, and each had a single gunshot wound.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for further examination.  

