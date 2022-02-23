HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The colder weather has people doing just about anything they can to keep their homes warm. While portable heaters can warm up a room quickly, they can also lead to fires.

It’s a call no one wants to get on a frigid night.

“Initially it was reported to us that someone was using a portable heater to keep the pipes warm during the colder winter temperatures,” Matt Horn, Hartford Fire Chief, said.

This Hartford fire is still under investigation but that portable heater may have played a role.

“It’s definitely one of the leading causes of fires in the wintertime,” Horn said.

The fire caused heavy smoke as well as significant damage to the home itself. To make the situation more dangerous, firefighters also had to battle sub-zero temperatures.

“The challenges are keeping people warm, keep the hose lines from not freezing up, everything gets slippery due to water freezing all over, we have to rotate people out so they can warm up,” Horn said.

When it comes to warming your home up, fire Chief Matt Horn recommends being careful with portable heaters.

“You want to make sure they are plugged directly into an outlet, don’t use extension cords and make sure they are at least three feet away from any combustible materials,” Horn said.

“Keep them in an open area, one thing is just to make sure your kids cannot get to them because obviously space heaters are making heat so they’re going to be hot,” Brice Zwak, Hartford Fire Car #3, said.

If you are worried about your pipes freezing, you can use other methods less likely to catch fire.

“I’d recommend using heat tape which is made to actually wrap around those pipes that are outside, and then you can plug that in and those will keep those pipes from freezing,” Horn said.

Advice to prevent something like this from happening at your home.

Fire crews say you should always shut space heaters off when you aren’t home.