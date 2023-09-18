SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– A popular Sioux Falls fundraiser is returning this year after a 3-year hiatus.

Tickets are on sale now for Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars, a chance to not only see some great local competition, but also raise money for an important cause.

“Dance is so much more than just movement, it’s a multidimension, it’s emotional… it’s about telling a story,” Sioux Falls Dancing with the stars contestants Kristin Hoefert Redlinger and Thomas Nguyen said.

Kristin Hoefert Redlinger is one of the local community leaders competing in the competition.

“I’m really not good at it, I thought I would be better, nothing comes naturally to me,” Hoefert Redlinger said.

But her professional dance partner, Thomas Nguyen, says she and the other local candidates are fast learners.

“Really proud of how she’s come, we are three weeks away from our show, and I think she is going to just smash the show,” Nguyen said.

Hoefert Redlinger says their new talents are part of the fun of watching the event in person.

“I’ve broken some toes,” Hoefert Redlinger said. “But watching people progress and do something different, whether you’re being entertained by our lack of skill or our skill, I think it’s going to be really fun.”

But most importantly, it’s a chance to raise support and awareness for a cause that impacts people of all walks of life.

“We really want to reach out to the more than 35,000 people who have a diagnosed mental illness in a given year,” Phyllis Arends with Empire Mental Health Support said.

Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars is all about sharing the story of mental health.

“One of my hopes is that at the end of dancing with the stars, people who attended will go home and talk to their family and friends about mental health and make it ok to get treatment,” Arends said.

Phyllis Arends with Empire Mental Health Support says this dancing fundraiser goes perfectly with working to raise support for the cause.

“Moving and music really is so good for your mind and your soul,” Arends said.

“Our routine is meant to pull on emotions and pull on some heartstrings,” Hoefert Redlinger said. “I hope when people leave our performance, what they take away from it is the feeling that they’re not alone.” Dancing with the Sioux Falls Starts is on Saturday, October 7th at The District in Sioux Falls; all ticket sales and proceeds will help fund the mental health support groups, education and advocacy work Empire Mental Health Support provides across the state.