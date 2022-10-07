SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man admits to carving his name into a rock at a Native American art site. On Friday, an attorney for Bobby Latinow entered a guilty plea to destruction of government property.

According to a signed statement, Latinow admits carving a date and a pair of names into a rock in Red Canyon in the Black Hills National Forest. The Archaeological Site is on the National Register of Historic places.

When he’s sentenced, Latinow could face a fine and up to a year behind bars.