Damage at Snake Creek campground west of Platte

PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — A campground west of Platte on the Missouri River suffered extensive damage from an early morning thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

Photos sent to KELOLAND News show the damage at the campground. Trees were uprooted in the area with many branches falling on tents and campers. Barb Travis told KELOLAND News the Platte Fire Department was called to help campers at the campground located just south of Highway 44 near the Platte/Winner bridge.

Snake Creek campground damage. Courtesy: Sonya Schramm.

